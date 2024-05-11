Gurugram, Faridabad admin work out discounts, offers with MNCs to attract voters

Gurugram: Multinational brands in Gurugram are set to offer discounts to voters who cast their ballots in the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. People visiting malls and showrooms will be required to display their inked finger to avail the offer. According to officials, the discounts offered ranges from 10% to 30%, varying across different participating brands and outlets. Gurugram goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. (Representational Image)

Gurugram goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

On Friday, officials held a meeting with more than 50 business organisations to offer discounts for two days on May 25 and 26 , they said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will share the list of brands and outlets once they finalise it two days before the elections. “Last week, discounts were limited to cinema halls, but now we have increased our range of products and services for voters. We are trying to pamper and incentivise voters, providing them with added motivation to participate in the electoral process. They will get discounts on essential and luxury items. More and more brands are approaching us and we are hopeful to get almost all brands to offer discounts. We want to reward the voters for casting their vote,” he said.

Yadav said their teams are working on this campaign and will ensure the voters get maximum benefit of getting inked.

Faridabad deputy commissioner (DC) Vikram Singh said that voters should cast their votes and avail special discounts at various popular stores on the same day and the following day. “After casting their votes, individuals can enjoy discounts ranging from 10% to 30 % on various products and food items by showing the inked finger at designated showrooms for two days. “It is essential for every voter to exercise their voting rights. Voting is crucial for the strength of democracy and should be understood seriously. The district administration is making every possible effort to motivate and encourage voters. For this purpose, the cooperation of organisations and institutions is being sought,” he said adding that their prime concern is to increase voter turnout this year.

Singh said some brands have taken a special initiative to encourage voters and will welcome them with free refreshments and welcome drinks. “Voting will be celebrated like a festival in the district and the offer is valid for the entire family provided all eligible voters cast their vote. Their children can avail the offer too,” he said.

Singh said that the cafes in the malls and 18 branded showrooms would provide a 20 percent discount. “All other 17 showrooms will offer a 10 per cent discount on their products, including Chunmun, Pantaloons, Social, Starbucks, Global Republic, Meena Bazaar, Le-Mark, Sagar Ratna, Vanchai, Burger Singh, Khan Uncle, Bikaner, Amritsari, California Burrito, Fatigued, and Berry Brother. The voters should definitely take advantage of these special discounts at these showrooms. This opportunity should not be missed,” he said.