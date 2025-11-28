Gurugram: Five arrested for attacking on delivery executive with axe in Sector 10A

Days after a 26-year-old delivery executive was brutally assaulted by 12 men using axes and rods in Sector 10A, police have arrested five men from across the state, officers said on Thursday. The suspects under police custody. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The suspects were identified as Rohit Jindal and Rohit Raghav of Shakti Park in Sector 10A; Nikesh Kumar and Yogesh Kumar (alias Nikku) of Nandrampur Bans in Rewari; and Aniket Kumar alias Monty of Uttar Pradesh, who currently lives in Om Nagar in Sector 11. All are aged between 20 and 25 years. The axe used in the attack was also seized, police said, adding that the remaining suspects were on the run and efforts to identify and nab them were underway.

Police said Yogesh was arrested from Gurugram on Monday, while the other four were nabbed from Hodal, Palwal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the delivery executive, Abhishek, a resident of Khandsa Mandi in Sector-37, was at a warehouse in Sector 10 and about to leave for a package delivery. The suspects rammed his motorcycle with their car and assaulted him with an axe and iron rods.

Abhishek was severely injured, with 15 deep cuts on his body and his left leg broken and nose and skull fractured.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Abhishek has reportedly hurled abuses at Rohit’s father during a dispute more than a week ago.

“Thus, Rohit held a grudge against Abhishek, and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge. Raghav too had enmity with Abhishek’s younger brother, Ritesh, over an altercation that broke out a week ago in Shakti Park,” Turan said.

Thus, Rohit and Raghav roped in the other associates, and planned to target the two brothers.

Turan said the suspects reached the warehouse at 1.30pm on Saturday, and attacked Abhishek, who was leaving for a parcel delivery.

“Ritesh was not there at the time. Jindal had brought an axe with him and he attacked Abhishek’s left leg multiple times even after he had collapsed. The entire incident was recorded in multiple CCTV cameras installed at the scene,” Turan said.

He added that the suspects were produced before a court on Thursday and taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, Ritesh said doctors had carried out a surgery on Abhishek’s left hand. “Now, they will operate on his broken nose and left leg. He continues to be on ventilator support but the doctors said his condition was a little better,” he added.