Gurugram to get 100 MLD extra drinking water from June: CM

Gurugram: Gurugram city will get more drinking water from the month of June with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini issuing directions to the state irrigation department and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to increase the supply by 100MLD by end of May. The chief minister, who was chairing the 14th meeting of the authority, also gave directions that a meeting of the irrigation department, GMDA and other stakeholders should be held to finalise the modalities of rebuilding the Gurugram Water Channel, which supplies Yamuna water to the city. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh at a meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The chief minister, on Wednesday, also indicated that 400 new electric buses will be added to the transport infrastructure of the city, a government spokesperson said.

A senior GMDA official present at the meeting said, “All the topics on the agenda which were submitted in the meeting were approved. The estimated budget of ₹3,034 crore was also approved. We have been asked to increase the water supply by 100MLD and we will do that by making the new water treatment plant functional. Also, a meeting has been called for the Gurugram water channel project,” he said.

The CM also issued directions to GMDA to identify land for development of an independent water works for Manesar, the official added.

According to the government spokesperson, the chief minister during the meeting called for speeding up the development work in Gurugram, and asked officials to increase the pace of ongoing work so that people can get facilities in a timely manner.

During the meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to resolve the issue of garbage disposal in the city, and take appropriate and timely action against the agencies, which have shown laxity in the past or are not performing. Saini expressed concern over the problem of waterlogging in villages along the Najafgarh drain and directed the officials to make a concrete plan so that waterlogging can be prevented.

The decision to construct an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk on the Metro corridor and also five grade separators along the metro corridor was approved. The project will cost about ₹350 crore.

A master sector road will be constructed at a cost of ₹41.81 crore on the sector dividing road of 78-80. This road will connect Rampura Chowk to Naurangpur village. Master storm water drains will be constructed from Old Delhi Road to Rezangla Chowk and from Ashok Vihar to Railway Culvert No 50 and these drains will be 4.20 km long and ₹70 crore will be spent on these projects.

Old pipelines to be replaced

The authority meeting also approved the replacement of water pipelines from Basai to Sector 16 which will be 11.5 km long and on which about ₹110 crore will be spent. Three culverts under railway lines will be constructed on the master water supply line on Delhi-Rewari railway line, on which an amount of ₹52 crore will be spent.

In order to clean the sewer lines in the city, the GMDA plans to spend ₹134 crore for desilting the sewage system, which is crucial for preventing waterlogging in the city.

The authority also got approval for construction of three culverts under the Delhi Rewari railway line for crossing utility services such as water, sewage and other pipelines in sectors along the Dwarka expressway. For the construction of a bus depot in Sector 103, the authority also got approval for transfer of 7.25 acres of land from the MCG to GMDA at a cost of ₹41.89 crore.

Construction of 700-bed hospital

During the meeting, Saini directed officials to expedite the construction of a government hospital in the Old City. Similarly, the chief minister reviewed the work of the bus depot to be built in Gurugram and the officials told the CM that the tender for the bus station will be floated within the next one month.