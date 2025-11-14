Gurugram traffic police take stock of signals, broken patches; diversions issued on key stretches

A day after deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) representatives to ensure proper maintenance of traffic signals across the city, officials on Thursday announced several measures for seamless vehicular movement, including fixing defunct signals and route diversions on routes. The service road connecting Dwarka Expressway to Daultabad flyover is under construction, said traffic police officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“Any faulty traffic light should be repaired immediately and put on the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS). Through real-time traffic data, timings of signals will be dynamically adjusted to prevent any possible accidents at night,” Mohan had said on Wednesday.

Traffic police have also issued route diversions for motorists travelling from Daultabad in Sector 103 to the Gurugram Railway Station and Rajender Park, and from NH-248 service lane to the Bhondsi complex.

Vikas Verma, public relations officer of Gurugram traffic police, said: “The service road connecting Dwarka Expressway to Daultabad flyover is under construction. Therefore, motorists travelling from Daultabad, Jahajgarh and Baupur to the Railway Station and Gurugram City may use the Prakashpuri Mandir Marg.”

Motorists from sectors 101, 102, 103, and 104 have been directed to use the Dhanwapur underpass. Similar measures were taken towards Bhondsi Complex, Dhumspur, Naya Gaon, Rithoj via NH-248, where commuters would use the Maruti Kunj turn, and heavy vehicles’ would move via Bhondsi to Rithoj turn.

Notably, Naya Goan and Rithoj are three and five kilometres, respectively, from the debilitated patch connecting Bhondsi Jail to NH-248.

According to officials, ATCS-enabled signals reduce travel time by gathering information about traffic volume, further benefiting motorists during late-night hours.

Earlier in October, 32 junctions in New Gurugram sectors 58-115 were enabled with smart signals to improve traffic movement at Kherki Majra to Sector 102A intersection, sectors 45/52 T-point, Vikas Marg, and Rampura to Pataudi road. Underground fibre cables are expected to be laid soon in the sectors to link traffic lights with GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre.