Gurugram’s Ranveer Singh Saini bags silver at Macau Golf Masters

Gurugram: Ranveer Singh Saini, the Bhim awardee from Gurugram, has clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Macau Golf Masters, held from September 23 to 28, in Macau, Hong Kong. The event saw participation from top athletes representing countries like the USA, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Costa Rica, and the United Kingdom. Ranveer Singh Saini has clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Macau Golf Masters. (HT PHOTO)

Saini’s silver medal marks his eighth achievement at the Golf Masters, adding to his impressive career that includes gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games. His remarkable journey exemplifies the spirit of resilience and dedication, particularly in overcoming challenges associated with autism. Competing against some of the best golfers in the world, Saini’s performance showcased his unwavering focus and skill, making him a source of pride for India.

The road to success for Saini has been paved with rigorous preparation and hard work. Training sessions at the DLF Golf Course in Gurugram were intense, involving daily practice with coach Anitya Chand and collaborative training with his unified partner, Rahul Agrawal. Their teamwork and camaraderie have been instrumental in honing Saini’s golfing techniques. Saini’s training regimen also included a fitness routine, sensory therapies, and golf drills, ensuring he was in peak condition for the competition.

Behind Saini’s accomplishments are dedicated professionals who support him, including Dr Kalpana Shekhawat, who has worked diligently to keep him fit and healthy through Functional Medicine treatment, and Dr Rajiv Misra, who provides sensory therapies tailored to enhance his performance. These efforts have contributed significantly to Saini’s development as a golfer.

Saini’s success is not just measured in medals but also in the inspiration he provides to families dealing with disabilities. He embodies the belief that autism should not limit aspirations. His mantra—focusing on abilities rather than disabilities—resonates deeply with many.

With the silver medal secured in Macau, Saini returns to India tonight, continuing to inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams regardless of the challenges they may face. His story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of positivity, marking him as a true sportsman.