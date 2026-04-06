Guv inaugurates IInvenTiv 2026 at IIT (ISM), calls for converting research into enterprise

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday inaugurated IInvenTiv 2026 at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, underlining the need to transform research into enterprise and societal solutions as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. (Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar inaugurates IInvenTiv 2026 at IIT (ISM) , Dhanbad on Monday)

He described the event as a “transformative platform” that could shape India’s innovation-driven future and position its technologies on the global stage through Bharat Innovates 2026.

Addressing a gathering of leading academicians, industry leaders and investors, Gangwar highlighted India’s legacy as a knowledge leader and stressed that innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, semiconductors and materials must translate into real-world impact. Referring to initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and the National Education Policy 2020, he urged young innovators to combine discipline with vision to build a self-reliant India.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sukumar Mishra, director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, said the platform aimed to bridge the gap between research and real-world impact. “IInvenTiv 2026 brings together academia, industry, startups and investors to ensure innovations are validated, scaled and taken to the global stage through Bharat Innovates 2026,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar of Tata Steel termed IIT (ISM) a cradle of innovation and stressed that curiosity-driven thinking and strong R&D collaboration are essential for industrial growth.

Shirshendu Mukherjee, MD, Wadhwani Innovation Network, emphasised translating science into societal impact, stating that the Wadhwani Centre would connect research with industry and national priorities.

The event also saw the inauguration of two Centres of Excellence — the ReNew Centre of Excellence, aimed at facilitating a transition to green energy livelihoods in coal-dependent regions, and the Wadhwani Innovation Network Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals, focused on research in clean energy and advanced technologies.

The day concluded with a fireside chat with venture capitalists on funding trends and startup growth. The second day will feature academia-to-business matchmaking, startup pitching and expert sessions, before concluding with a road map for strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem.