Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking ASI survey of Wazukhana area

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Apr 16, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order in a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh—one of the plaintiffs before Varanasi court

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned its hearing till May 5 on a petition challenging a Varanasi court’s order refusing to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of Wazukhana area in Gyanvapi mosque complex except for the structure, which the Hindu side calls a Shivlinga and the Muslims describe as a fountain inside the mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The next hearing in the case will take place on May 5. (For Representation)
The next hearing in the case will take place on May 5. (For Representation)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order in a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh—one of the plaintiffs before Varanasi court. The revision has been filed challenging the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023. The court also granted time to Gyanvapi masjid committee to file its counter affidavit in the meantime.

In her revision plea, Rakhi Singh has pleaded that the survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area is necessary in the interest of justice. In the petition, it has also been said that the survey of the Wazukhana area will help determine the religious character of the entire property.

On December 12 last year, the Supreme Court had restrained the courts across the country from passing any order on religious structure till April 21, 2025.

