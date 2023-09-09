GYANVAPI SURVEY: Fresh plea for keeping evidence in admin store

Four Hindu women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case filed a fresh application in the court of the Varanasi district judge on Friday, urging the court to pass an order that the evidence (things) being found during the ongoing survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by ASI should be kept in the maalkhana (store or evidence room) of the district administration. The court fixed September 13 as the date for passing the order in the matter. (FILE PHOTO)

Counsel for the plaintiffs number 2 to 5, Vishnu Shankar Jain and advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi filed the application.

Chaturvedi said, “The evidences being found in the Gyanvapi during the survey are very important. We filed an application, urging the court to pass an order that the evidences should be kept in the maalkhana of the district administration. The court fixed September 13 as the date of hearing.”

Sept 13 fixed for order on plea for sealing of Gyanvapi portion

VARANASI The court of the Varanasi district judge on Friday heard the application seeking sealing of certain portion inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises and protecting the existing ‘Hindu signs and symbols’ there. The court fixed September 13 as the date for passing the order in the matter.

On behalf of plaintiff number 1 Rakhi Singh in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, her counsel Saurabh Tiwari and Anupam Dwivedi filed the application in the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha.

Tiwari said, “Hearing on our plea took place on Friday. The court heard both the sides. After hearing, the court fixed September 13 for passing the order in the matter.”

Tiwari said though the application sought an order to restrain Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee from painting the Gyanvapi premises so that no damage could be done to the existing ‘Hindu religious signs and symbols’ there.

Tiwari said that he also prayed to the court to issue an order to the respondent authorities concerned to seal and protect certain portion of the Gyanvapi premises in order to protect Hindu signs and symbols found there during the previous advocate commissioner’s survey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON