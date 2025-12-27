Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Gzb: Two constables suspended for detaining man without due procedure

HT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2025 04:26 am IST

Mithun was released the same day, and no entry was made in police records. Allegations of the cops seeking ₹50,000 for Mithun’s release through another person also emerged, police said.

Ghaziabad: Two police constables posted at Indirapuram police station were suspended for allegedly picking up a man from Vasundhara for questioning without following the due procedure, police said on Friday.

(Representative photo)
The two were identified as Gaurav Kumar and Sandeep Kumar. They allegedly brought 25-year-old Mithun Raghav to the police station on Tuesday.

Nimish Patil, DCP of the trans-Hindon zone, said: “Mithun was involved in a dispute of about 1 lakh with his cousin Rahul, who had known the two constables. Upon Rahul’s insistence, the two brought Mithun to the police station and allegedly misbehaved with him. Mithun was released the same day, and no entry was made in police records. Allegations of the cops seeking 50,000 for Mithun’s release through another person also emerged.”

The DCP said that an inquiry was assigned to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Indirapuram circle in this regard.

“Upon initial inquiry, Gaurav and Sandeep were suspended for not following the due procedure and not registering the incident. A detailed inquiry is underway,” the DCP added.

Shweta Yadav, ACP (Sahibabad) and also the officiating ACP of Indirapuram, said: “The inquiry was taken up by Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle. Mithun also alleged that he was subjected to misbehavior, but refused to undergo a medical examination. Therefore, the two constables were suspended for not following the laid-down procedures,” the ACP added.

Two police constables from Indirapuram were suspended for improperly detaining 25-year-old Mithun Raghav without following due procedure. They allegedly acted on a dispute involving Mithun and his cousin, leading to accusations of misbehavior and a demand for a bribe for his release. An inquiry is ongoing, led by the assistant commissioner of police.