Hand over info on terror to Centre: BJP to Kerala

A day after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala cautioned against deliberate attempts by a section to lure the youth in professional colleges to terrorism, the BJP on Saturday urged the Left government to hand over its details to the Centre for further action.

The CPI (M) had made the remarks in an in-house note reportedly prepared by it in connection with the inauguration of the upcoming party conventions in the state.

If the state hands over necessary information on the deliberate attempt by a section to lure the youth to communalism and terrorism as said in the note, central agencies like the NIA would definitely probe the matter, Union Minister V Muraleedharan told reporters here.

The senior BJP leader also accused the Marxist party of “political hypocrisy” as they cover up the real facts and adopt a contradictory public stand over that.

He asked if the CPI(M) can discuss the matter like radicalisation of the youth among the cadre and within their party, what was wrong for Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt to share his view over that among his community members.

As the law and order is the state’s subject, the union government could not intervene into the issue directly and only when the state hands over the details.

“Otherwise it will be interpreted as the Centre’s infringement upon the powers of the state. I think, if the state government hands over the information with them, the agencies like NIA will definitely probe the matter. The Centre will fulfill its constitutional responsibility in terms of investigation,” Muraleedharan said.

The union minister also mentioned about an alleged incident of ‘”narcotic terrorism” reported in Punjab recently, quoting media reports there to counter Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that he was coming across the ‘’narcotic jihad” remark by the Pala Bishop for the first time.

At a time when the state was witnessing a raging debate on religious extremism and concerns about the radicalisation of youth, the in-house note seems to have put the CPI(M) in a dilemma as the opposition Congress and BJP have asked the left party to reveal the factual data substantiating their claim.

Muraleedharan said against the backdrop of the party note surfacing, which substantiates the statements of Kallarangatt, the people of the state would like to know whether the ruling party or the chief minister would tender an apology for their stand taken against the Bishop.

He also asked the government and the Chief Minister to take necessary action to eliminate the extremist forces from the state without limiting the matter within the party meetings.

Under the sub-title ‘Minority Communalism’, the CPI(M)’s in-house note said it should be viewed seriously that even debates, supporting terrorist outfits like Taliban, which was denounced by the democratic world and majority in the Muslim community, were happening in the state. Stating that extremist forces were infiltrating mainstream Muslim outfits and trying to create issues in the southern state, it also said the actions of Sangh Parivar forces had instilled a sense of insecurity among the minority groups.

“Deliberate attempts are being made to lure youth into communalism and extremist ideologies. Conscious efforts are on to make educated young women in the professional colleges to think that way. Both the student union and youth organisation (of CPI-M) should pay special attention to the issue,” it said.

Though the Christians in the state generally do not comply with the communal ideologies, the radical influence growing among a small section in the community in recent times should be viewed seriously, it noted.

Deliberate attempts were being made to turn the Christian community against the Muslims in the state, the party note said, adding that such moves would help the majority communalism to thrive in Kerala.

The opposition Congress has urged the CPI(M) to show the proof for the allegation as it was a “serious” charge raised by the party which rules the state.