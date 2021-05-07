Hapur DM deputes magistrates to three private hospitals

Hapur district magistrate Anuj Singh has deputed static magistrates to three private hospitals to ensure hassle-free treatment to Covid-19 patients, the district administration said. The step comes amid growing complaints against private hospitals.

“Magistrates have been deputed to three medical facilities to keep a watch on the requirements of patients and hospitals as well as ensuring hassle-free treatment,” the district magistrate said.

The magistrates would be available round the clock at Saraswati Institute of Medical Sciences, G S Medical College and Rama Medical College in Hapur to help patients and their attendants. These officials would also coordinate between hospitals and the administration to deal with the availability of oxygen and other requirements.

Earlier, a 23-year-old Covid patient died during treatment at a private hospital in Hapur on Tuesday night. The hospital allegedly insisted that his family members clear the bill of ₹54,000 before releasing the body. The matter was reported to the subdivisional magistrate and the Hapur DM, who directed the hospital to release the body immediately.

The DM said the family members were unable to pay the amount and the hospital gave them the body immediately after he enquired about it.

“I did not intervene, just enquired from the hospital about the issue. Within 10 minutes, they handed over the body after completing the formalities,” said Singh.

The district magistrate also said the medical facilities were overwhelmed in the district due to the increasing number of patients and he was ensuring that no one should return without treatment.

He said over 800 patients from Hapur, Meerut, Delhi, Ghaziabad and other places were undergoing treatment in six medical facilities of Hapur district.

Currently, Hapur district has 1,632 active cases of Covid-19 and 363 new cases were detected on Thursday. Two patients died during treatment.

Doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Meerut have also demanded similar arrangements for deputing magistrates to the hospitals of Meerut and other districts of the western UP region to facilitate hassle-free treatment of patients and ensure the availability of oxygen and medicines.