Haryana board Class 12 results declared, 86% students secure over 80% score

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared results of Class 12 board exams on Monday with a 100% pass percentage against last year’s 80.34%. Nearly 86% students of 2.21 lakh, whose results were announced, secured more than 80%.

This time no student has secured 100% score. Total 13,503 students have secured marks in the 95-99% bracket, 49,233 in 90-94%, 1,27,160 in 80-89%, 29,944 in 70-79%, 1,103 in 60-69%, 190 in 50-59%, 69 in 40-49%, and 61 students were in the 33-39% bracket.

State education board chairman Jagbir Singh said all the students have cleared the Class 12 board exams this time.

“Around 2.27 lakh students had been enrolled in Class 12. We have announced the results of 2.21 lakh students, of which 1.14 lakh are boys. Total 5,567 students appeared for the compartment exam. We held back the results of 1,338 students as their school authorities have failed to provide their Class 10, 11 and 12 marks. We have asked the school authorities to provide us their details within 15 days,” he said.

The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce Class 12 results by July 31 and the top court had accepted the CBSE formulae to evaluate Class 12 results but the Haryana board did not follow the CBSE pattern. The Class 10 board results also stood at 100%.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said they had developed a 30:10:60 formulae - based on students’ Class 10, 11 results and internal assessment of Class 12 in evaluating the results.

Students dissatisfied with the assessment will get a chance to appear for the exams in August. In 2019, 74.48 % students had passed the Haryana board Class 12 exams (all streams). In 2018, the pass percentage of Class 12 students stood at 63%.

All students have cleared the exam but nobody was declared topper for the first time in 51 years (since the board’s inception in 1970).

The board exams for Class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place in April-end and May were postponed and later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prasad said results of students with compartment in certain subjects were compiled by averaging the marks of the subjects in which they had passed.

“Students who do not agree with the board results can apply for improvement and take the exam in August. For the first time, we have reported 100% results for girls and boys in rural as well as urban areas,” Prasad said.

“We did not announce a merit list or toppers this year as exams were not conducted,” he added.