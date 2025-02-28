Haryana Boards: Class 12 English paper leaked in Nuh

Gurugram: Despite strict security arrangements by the Haryana government and local authorities, the Class 12 English paper got leaked within the first 30 minutes of the examination. The paper was allegedly leaked in Nuh and Punhana areas, with its images circulating on WhatsApp, leading to a rampant distribution of answer chits in multiple examination centres. The incident has sparked outrage among students and parents, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination system in Haryana as board exams continue. (HT PHOTO)

Local police have arrested three people, and an FIR was in process at the time of reporting. According to preliminary investigations, two invigilators and three students from Tapkan village have been found responsible for the leak.

Police officials stated that some students managed to pass the question paper to people running a cheating racket by scaling windows at the exam centre. The suspects allegedly clicked photos of the question paper and circulated them on WhatsApp, following which answer chits were prepared and thrown into the exam halls. Two invigilators have also been accused of turning a blind eye to the entire incident.

A similar paper leak has been reported from Punhana, and unconfirmed reports suggest instances of paper leaks in Palwal as well.

Administration promises strict action

Nuh Police, in an official statement, said they are filing an FIR against the accused, and special teams have been deployed to curb cheating activities in vulnerable centers. “We are keeping the chit gangs at bay and have initiated a crackdown on those involved in the leak,” said a police spokesperson.

Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena assured that the administration has zero tolerance for cheating, and the police were alerted immediately upon learning about the incident. “We are working in close coordination with law enforcement and have successfully prevented cheating in most high-risk centers,” Meena stated.

Congress slams BJP over security lapse

Reacting to the paper leak, the Congress party criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of failing to conduct even a single fair examination without cheating or leaks.

Congress leader Pankaj Dawar took a sharp jibe at Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, stating, “They promised to make Haryana number one, and today I congratulate the CM for making Haryana number one in cheating. Their so-called high-tech security failed within the first 30 minutes of the exams. I shudder to think what will happen for the rest of the exam season.”

