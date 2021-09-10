Haryana disability court pulls officials for non-compliance of its orders

The court of Raj Kumar Makkad, state commissioner for persons with disabilities, Panchkula, has pulled the officials of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad for violation of its orders passed on June 15 and adjourned the matter for October 26 for final arguments.

In its recent order passed on Wednesday, the court observed: “A smooth administration cannot be expected if the lawful directions of the courts or quasi-judicial authorities are by-passed by some outside authorities not party to the petitions. It not only creates lawlessness but also gives a wrong signal in the society.”

The matter pertains to the earlier order when the court had asked a state official to inquire about any financial irregularities in conducting some camps for these students in March this year and to remove an assistant programme coordinator (APC) till the conclusion of the inquiry.

The petition was moved by special teachers for disabled in Ambala, represented by advocate Pradeep Rapariya.

However, the official showed his inability to remove the APC citing some “oral orders” from the state project director, who asked him to continue with the inquiry.

On this, the court said the official deliberately disobeyed directions passed by them and observed: “It seems the official is fond of working just under the oral directions of his bosses rather of the written directions passed by the court…it is a wrong signal and also a denial to rule of justice.”

The court order said the official unconditionally tendered his apology and a compliance report will be submitted it a week before the next hearing. A copy was also forwarded to the chief secretary and state project director.