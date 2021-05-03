Haryana Police struggle to enforce fresh Covid lockdown

The first day of the week-long lockdown in Haryana received a mixed response in the state, where police struggled to keep people off the roads and markets while routine traffic continued on highways and link roads.

The Haryana government had announced the lockdown to curb an alarming rise in Covid cases during the second wave of the virus in state.

Despite closure of shops and other establishments, movement of private vehicles continued on Monday.

Moreover, there was no major impact on movement of traffic on highways and city and link roads were also busy in Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Jhajjar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

State health and home minister Anil Vij appealed to residents to adhere to the curbs. “I never wanted to impose a lockdown, but people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Vij said.

“People are not following the guidelines and coming out without any valid reason,” a cop deputed on NH-44 said.

Another senior police officer said since the restrictions are limited to only a few places and people coming out in large numbers, police cannot stop every commuter.

“We have deputed senior cops to monitor the situation and violators are being challaned for coming out without permission,” said Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia.

He said that police checkposts are erected to enforce the lockdown and violators were being booked. Total 230 people were challaned and four FIRs were registered against the violators in Karnal by 5pm on Monday.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said police are monitoring the situation closely and all educational institutions, malls, religious places, eateries and cinema halls were closed.

Following reports that people are not following the lockdown guidelines, Kaithal SP Lokender Singh said police have been alerted for strict action against violators.

Ambala DC Ashok Kumar Sharma, in an order, listed out exempted services and appointed duty magistrates for different areas. In Yamunanagar, migrant labourers were seen walking with luggage towards their hometowns.

Though there were fewer vehicles on roads as prohibitory orders were imposed, police were seen taking rounds in Rohtak, asking shopkeepers except chemists to close their shops

People were seen waiting around vegetable and fruit stalls near Jat Bhawan in Rohtak, flouting social distancing norms. But after 11am, police got cracking and the streets wore a deserted look.