Haryana: Probe into gas pipelines near electricity feeders

Gurugram: Taking cognizance of the recent gas pipeline blaze in a densely-populated area of Gurugram, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij, on Saturday ordered a probe into the alleged laying of gas pipelines beneath electricity lines. Vij called the incident a serious safety lapse and said a committee headed by the additional chief secretary (ACS), energy department, has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. Haryana energy minister Anil Vij, on Saturday, ordered a probe into the alleged laying of gas pipelines beneath electricity lines. (HT PHOTO)

Vij said a full survey of Gurugram will be undertaken to determine whether gas lines and electric feeders have been placed in violation of norms. “Just two days ago, a gas pipeline was found running directly below an electricity feeder. The question is—who laid what first? This will be thoroughly investigated,” he said. “No gas pipeline should be laid beneath electricity lines, and a probe committee headed by the ACS will ensure this,” he added.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out in Sector 52 of the city when a gas pipeline sprung a leak. Four vehicles, which were parked in the nearby green belt area were gutted but no casualties were reported. Due to the pressure in the gas pipeline, the fire spread rapidly and nearly 40-ft-high flames started rising, creating panic among residents in the area.

Reassuring residents about uninterrupted power supply in the coming months, Vij said, “We are fully prepared for the summer season. We have sufficient electricity and there will be no power cuts.” He stated that transformer banks and mobile response units have been stationed at substations across the state, and instructions have been issued to replace weak wires and upgrade transformers where necessary. He emphasised that all upgrades in the energy department are being carried out in a phased and structured manner.

Highlighting expansion plans, Vij said the government is setting up thermal units at Khedar and Panipat. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for an 800 MW ultra-critical unit in Yamunanagar. Similar expansion is being planned in other key locations,” he said. Admitting that system faults sometimes occur, he directed officials to respond swiftly to such issues.