Haryana records 268 cases of black fungus

Haryana has recorded 268 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, among Covid and post-Covid patients till May 20, said state nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary.

Of total 268 cases reported in Haryana till May 20, Gurugram had 109 cases, Faridabad 40, Sirsa 24, Hisar 23, Rohtak 20, Karnal 11, Bhiwani 10, Panipat eight, Ambala seven, Fatehabad five, Panchkula four, Rewari three, Jind two, and Palwal and Sonepat one each.

Also, there are eight deaths in state including four in Sirsa, three in Gurugram and one in Sonepat.

Total 48 new cases were reported in state on Thursday. These include 21 cases in Sirsa, eight in Hisar, five each in Gurugram and Karnal, two each in Rewari, Bhiwani and Faridabad, and one each in Ambala, Fatehabad and Panipat.

These cases are not just from Haryana but from neighbouring states as well, whose patients are undergoing treatment in state,” Dr Chaudhary said.

Dr Chaudhary said these cases are being seen in Covid patients who were given steroids to treat symptoms, and mainly those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

DRUG CRUNCH IN HARYANA

Haryana hospitals are facing a shortage of Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug used in treatment of the rare but sometimes fatal disease. The Centre had allocated 100 vials of Amphotericin B to Haryana from May 10 to 31.

Dr Chaudhary said smaller hospitals and pharmacies were earlier facing trouble in procuring Amphotericin B and now, the government is facing problem to get the drug.

“Haryana got just 100 vials and PGIMS had ordered over 550 vials, of which 200 are received. There is shortage of the drug and the government is making efforts to float tender for more vials. We have to prevent indiscriminate use of the injection and establish a transparent system of distribution of this drug,” he added.

A civil surgeon, requesting anonymity, said they have informed the state government about unavailability of the drug.

“A committee will be formed to provide the drug to the needy and the state panel will approve requirement of the drug after closely analysing each case,” he added.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said black fungus patients can be treated by surgically removing all dead and infected tissues.