Haryana sports minister faces farmers’ ire in Yamunanagar

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who was in Yamunanagar to chair a meeting of the Public Grievances Cell at the DC office, faced black flags from the protesting farmers on Friday.

Farmers and activists of different unions, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had already announced to oppose his presence as part of their resistance against the ruling BJP-JJP leaders to push for repealing Centre’s three farm laws.

Heavy police force was deployed inside and outside the mini-secretariat as farmers started gathering at the grain market opposite to it.

The agitating farmers also tried to break the barricades and move in but the situation was averted after talks with farm leaders.

BKU (Charuni) district director Mandeep Chappar said the farmers will oppose BJP-JJP leaders till the three farm laws are repealed.

He alleged that mayor Madan Chauhan tried to run over them, while he was being blocked from entering the office.

However, no official complaint has been filed till the writing of this report.

Meanwhile, the minister was shown black flags as he left the secretariat after the meeting.

At the meeting, 16 grievances were kept forward by residents, of which 11 were resolved on the spot and five were kept pending till the next meeting.

DUSHYANT FACES FARMERS’ PROTEST

ROHTAK Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday faced farmers’ protest outside Hisar airport site.

Chautala had come to Hisar to pay condolences to his grandmother Kanta Devi in Sector 13, Hisar. A heavy police security was put in place to avert the situation.

Later, the farmers decided not to protest outside his grandmother’s house.

Farm leader Shamsher Singh Nambardar said they protested Chautala’s visit as he had accused them of doing politics in the name of farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Police remained on toes to control the law and order situation. Chautala also held a meeting of district officials.