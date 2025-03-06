Hathras Stampede:Judicial panel points out crowd management lapses

A three-member judicial inquiry commission has failed to nail preacher Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba directly for lapses that claimed 121 lives in a stampede at Hathras on July 2, 2024 after a religious congregation. The incident took place on July 2, 2024 at Fulrai Mughalgarhi village under the Sikandararau police station of Hathras district (HT File Photo)

The commission has, however, observed that the evidence indicated towards people being misled and “andhvishwas” (superstition) and “kuritiyan” (evil practices) being spread at the venue of the Bhole Baba’s Satsang.

It has pointed out serious lapses in police/administrative arrangements for crowd management, observing that the organisers stopped the police/administration from performing their duties and possibilities of a criminal conspiracy to defame the government or gaining some benefits may not be ruled out and an inquiry by SIT would be legally prudent to seriously probe the criminal aspects.

The commission has recommended that the Uttar Pradesh government should consider enacting a law providing for stringent punishment and heavy penalties to effectively check and end “bhram” (delusion), “Mayajaal” (illusion), “andhvishwas” (superstition) and “kuritiyan” (evil practices).

The commission headed by Justice (retired) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava has made these observations in its 1,670-page report that the state government tabled in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly here on Wednesday.

The incident took place on July 2, 2024 at Fulrai Mughalgarhi village under the Sikandararau police station of Hathras district.

The commission headed by Justice (retired) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava was constituted on July 3, 2024. Former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh were the members.

The commission observed, “As far as the main cause of the incident is concerned, the police, the administration and other public servants and public witnesses in their statements have suggested that the running of the crowd to take ‘charan raj’ (dust that touched the feet) to solve all the problems following an announcement in this regard led to the incident... Bhole Baba himself and his many followers denied that there was any tradition for taking the ‘charan raj’. Some followers, who have been attending the Satsang for a long time, however stated that new followers take the ‘charan raj’... A video examined by the commission does not establish this. It, however, cannot be ruled out that the followers used to take the charan raj. It also cannot be said that the incident took place because the followers wanted to take charan raj.”

The commission further observed that the points made in an affidavit initially submitted by Bhole Baba (later denied during examination), saying that spraying of spurious substance by a group of 15-20 youths (wearing half-pants and T-shirts) led to the stampede “appeared sponsored and unbelievable.”

The commission noted that many affidavits were submitted to misdirect the inquiry, and an SIT probe would be appropriate to look into the criminal aspect of the same.

The commission also questioned the seriousness of officers in granting permission for such a programme.

The commission has noted that the officers failed to inform seniors about the large crowd at the spot and there was a lack of briefing to the police persons deployed.

The commission noted that the people were sitting in the Satsang under the sun and the large crowd was leading to suffocation and the people began leaving soon after the programme ended and this led to chaos. It said tankers to provide drinking water had been parked close to highway and barricades were not put up there for security. It observed, “Sevadars (volunteers) had formed human chain to stop the crowd on both sides and the crowd was pushed behind to make way for the Bhole Baba to leave... Soon after Bhole Baba left, the crowd was also allowed to move as the Sevadars thought their work is over. The crowd came towards the highway and (there) was mud and slippery ground due to water tankers. So the people began falling and the crowd moved over them. The Sevadars and organisers tried to cover up and then fled away. There was no planning by the police and administration that had left the arrangements to the organisers.”

It also said, “On 18 June 2024, main organiser Devprakash Madhukar and others gave a request to SDM Sikandrarau who marked the same to Circle Officer/SHO Sikandrarau on the same day... SDM granted permission for the programme on the same day. Amended permission was also granted on 19 June 2024. “No one went for inspection on the spot before granting permission. The process of submitting the application to grant the request for permission was completed in a day. It is evident that no police officer or administrative officer showed any seriousness with regard to granting permission for the programme...The permission was granted after doing just the paperwork.”

“Preparations for the Satsang had begun on the spot 10 days before the programme and devotees had begun pouring in there. A number of devotees had reached the spot a day before the programme and kitchen and ‘bhandara’ etc. had begun there... The organisers had informed about an estimated crowd of 80,000. But a crowd of about 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh persons reached there on the day of programme,” the commission said.

The commission observed that the main organiser, Dev Prakash Madhukar, and his executive committee contacted many persons for collection of funds. It said the funds were deposited in the personal accounts and no receipt was given for the same. It said the possibilities of such programmes being organised for personal benefits cannot be ruled out. The commission pointed out that the followers were briefed from the dais on how they could be transformed, and glorification of Baba is carried out in a sponsored manner. It said the organisers did not provide the minimum facilities for the followers.

The commission further noted that many witnesses said the Bhole Baba should be called Narayan Sakar Hari Prabhu, Parmatma. It also pointed out that the media was not allowed to cover the programme and no photography or videography was allowed.

It has quoted the Jawahar Bagh incident of 2016 in Mathura and others and observed that such programmes providing parallel governance pose a challenge and should be banned.

SOME MAIN OBSERVATIONS BY JUDICIAL PANEL

Permission for the Satsang was granted mechanically. No officer visited the spot before granting permission for the programme.

Application seeking permission mentioned participation of 80,000 persons. Video evidence indicates the number of participants was 2.5 to 3 lakh.

Conditions for permission were violated. The condition number one was that no firearms or lathis/sticks will be displayed. The ‘Sevadars’ deployed there carried sticks.

Organisers were asked to follow the directives of the police/administration. The organisers and sevadars did not allow the police/administration to perform duties.

Mobile network was not working and the police had no other means of communication to connect with one another.

SOME KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

No provision should be there to grant permission for any programme at tehsil level.

Application for permission should be submitted 15 days before the programme.

Personnel to be deployed should be briefed a day before the programme.

Such programmes should be mandatorily videographed.

Drone cameras should be installed to monitor crowd/traffic. Handheld sets, bodyworn cameras and anti-riot gear should be given to the personnel deployed keeping in view the sensitivity of such programmes.

Standard Operating Procedure with regard to fire services/district control room, 102-108 ambulance service/dial 112 emergency services should be reviewed.