Home / Cities / Others / ‘Have transformed madrasa education’

‘Have transformed madrasa education’

others
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:07 AM IST

We run several coaching centres where Muslim civil service aspirants are taught free of cost, said the minister.

Students in madrasa. (HT Photo)
Students in madrasa. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

BJP’s Danish Azad Ansari, minister of the state minority welfare waqf & haj department, has said that the incumbent U.P. government has transformed madrasa education by implementing the NCERT syllabus in all schools under the state madrasa board. He also pointed out that the state government implemented National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme in all madrasas. “To make education more accessible and help madrasa students compete with their counterparts, the state government has rolled out the Madrasa E-learning App (MELA). Besides, we run several coaching centres where Muslim civil service aspirants are taught free of cost,” said the minister.

In response to the minister, Samajwadi Party’s spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi questioned the “transformation” in madrasa education. He said, “Only 4% of Muslim kids go to madrasa according to the Sachar committee report, what about the others? Has the enrollment ratio of minorities increased in degree colleges and other secular educational institutions in U.P?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out