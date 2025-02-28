HC asks ASI to assess requirement of whitewashing Sambhal mosque

: The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately inspect the Shahi Jama Masjid site in Sambhal and assess the requirement of whitewashing the masjid during the course of the day and submit its report on Friday (February 28) by 10 am. Advocate Manoj Kumar Singh, appearing for ASI, submitted that his officers were not permitted by the Masjid Committee to enter the mosque and he is not in a position to make a statement as to whether whitewash is needed or not. (PTI)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order on an application moved by the Sambhal mosque committee seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the Jama Masjid at Sambhal.

The court directed the ASI to set up a committee in this connection by appointing a team of three officers comprising Madan Singh Chauhan, joint director general, Zulfequar Ali, director (monument), and Vinod Singh Rawat, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Meerut circle, along with muttawalis (caretakers) of the Sambhal mosque.

“The report shall state as to the requirement of whitewashing and maintenance/repair, if any needed, inside the premises. A videography shall also be done by the ASI for the work to be undertaken before Ramzan starts.” the court added.

The matter will be heard again on Friday.

When matter was taken up on Thursday, Hari Shanker Jain, the first respondent who appeared in person, opposed the application. He contended that in the garb of this application, the Masjid Committee would deface the artefact signs and symbols of a Hindu temple at the site. He further submitted that the application should not be allowed, as it is the Archaeological Survey of India which is permitted to maintain the site.

Advocate Manoj Kumar Singh, appearing for ASI, submitted that his officers were not permitted by the Masjid Committee to enter the mosque and he is not in a position to make a statement as to whether whitewash is needed or not. He then submitted that if by the order of this court, the officers are allowed, they can inspect the site and submit the report before the court for consideration of granting permission of whitewashing and extra lighting work in the Masjid during the Ramzan period.

After hearing counsel for the parties, the court observed, “As far as the repairs are concerned, the terms of agreement clearly provides that it is the discretion of the archaeological department to determine what repairs, if any, shall from time to time, be carried out under this condition. It has not been disputed by the counsel for the revisionist (committee of management) that it is the responsibility of the ASI to maintain the site as per the agreement arrived between the parties in the year 1927.”

This Sambhal mosque gained attention when unrest occurred in the district on November 24, 2024, following the second round of a survey of the Mughal-era mosque by a team led by an advocate commissioner under orders of a local court.

Opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid, protesters clashed with security personnel, resulting in the deaths of four persons.

The first round of the survey was done on November 19, 2024.