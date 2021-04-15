HC dismisses plea seeking postponement of DSGMC elections

New Delhi

The Delhi high court has dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections, scheduled for April 25, saying that it will not interfere in policy matters. The court pointed out that a decision to hold the election has been taken and the process has not been stopped in spite of rise in the number of infected persons in the city.

On April 8, a bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal noted that guidelines have been laid for ensuring that holding of elections do not lead to an increase in the spread of the virus.

“The respondent Delhi government as well as the central government is already taking all steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, without however restricting day to day life any more than necessary,” the bench said.

It added that besides the general restrictions put in place by the government, each institution is taking its own steps for restricting the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“We are confident that not only will Delhi government enforce guidelines already issued to prevent the spread of the virus during the election, a body such as the DSGMC also will take all possible steps to ensure that the conduct of elections is not a source of spread of the Covid-19 virus,” the bench said in its order.

The court’s decision came while hearing a plea which was registered on a letter by the petitioners -- Jagmohan Singh and Manjeet Singh Chugh, voters in the list maintained by the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections -- on April 7.

The petitioners sought postponement of elections on the grounds that there is an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, with doctors stating that if the cases continue to rise at the same rate, Delhi will have 15,000 cases per day as there is no adherence to the norms.

They have stated that during the election meetings held by various parties and their candidates, it has been seen that neither the candidates nor the voters attending such gatherings are complying with the Covid-19 guidelines on masking and social distancing.

The counsel for Delhi government said that once the election process has begun, it is not to be interfered with.

He said the petitioners have concealed that they had earlier also filed a petition seeking deferment of elections on another ground which was dismissed in March itself and the present plea is yet another attempt on their part to have the elections deferred in order to perpetuate the existing body.

The high court found merit in the contention of the Delhi government counsel that the petitioners ought to have disclosed the earlier filing of the petition by them in which they had sought deferment of elections till framing of rules and placing a ceiling on the election expenses incurred by the contesting candidates.

“The conduct of the petitioners of seeking deferment of elections in the earlier petition as well as in the present petition does indeed raise a doubt that the petitioners are acting at the behest of the existing committee members who desire to perpetuate their term as members of DSGMC beyond the stipulated time…,” the court said.