HC raps state for laxity in implementation of fire safety rules

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rapped the state government over the state government’s laxity in implementing fire-safety rules and regulations. A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Arif S Doctor noted that this is a “very, very serious” issue and that therefore “no laxness can be accepted”. HT Image

The court pointed out that there is a fire accident every other day in the city, often costing lives. It further reminded the state that it cannot expect the court to prompt it to take every action. The bench was referring to a recent fire accident in south Mumbai that took the lives of an elderly couple. These observations were made by the court while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Abha Singh in 2019, seeking the implementation of Draft Special Regulations for Building Vulnerable to Manmade Disasters, which were formulated in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

During the hearing, Singh pointed out the failure of the state government to notify the draft regulations despite assurances from the under secretary of the state in the Urban Development Department to take action.

She further pointed out that the government has not taken any action despite the expert committee formed in 2022 under the chairmanship of Pravin Pardeshi, an ex-commissioner of the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai, submitting its recommendations on February 27, 2023.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the progress of the implementation of the rules.

Responding to it, Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan submitted that the report is under the consideration of the state Urban Development Department, and he shall submit a detailed timeline for implementation before the court.

Recognizing the importance of the situation, the court has directed the Urban Development Department to submit the timeline within 48 hours. The court will continue hearing the matter on December 8.

Outside the HC, Singh expressed her discontent with the state of affairs. “In Mumbai, the rule of law seems to have collapsed with reference to fire safety. Buildings as high as 80 floors are being built with inadequate open spaces for firefighters to move around and rescue people. In no other city in India, such things are happening. Is the life of Mumbai residents less precious than that of those living in other parts of the country?

When there is a major disaster in waiting, it is very much the call of the hour to take things seriously and to assign overwhelming priority to this serious issue. It must be ensured that the National Building Code of India on fire safety is adhered to letter and spirit and that due measures be taken after a critical evaluation of the report of the committee is done,” she said.