HC reserves verdict on Abdullah Azam’s pleas

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 02, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Abdullah Azam filed two separate petitions requesting the court to set aside the criminal proceedings against him.

The Allahabad high court has reserved its judgment in two cases linked to ex-MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, after concluding hearings in both matters.

Ex-MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan (HT File Photo)
Abdullah Azam filed two separate petitions in the high court concerning two different criminal cases, requesting the court to set aside the criminal proceedings against him.

The first case is related to Abdullah Azam’s alleged fake passport. The second case is related to Abdullah Azam allegedly obtaining two PAN cards.

Justice Sameer Jain reserved his judgment on Tuesday after arguments from all sides were completed.

In both cases, Abdullah Azam Khan approached the high court seeking to quash the proceedings of the trials in Rampur’s MP/MLA Court.

