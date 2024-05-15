 HC reserves verdict on Azam, family’s plea in Abdullah birth certificate case - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HC reserves verdict on Azam, family’s plea in Abdullah birth certificate case

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 15, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh reserved his judgment after hearing counsel for the appellants and counsel representing the state government at length.

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on three connected criminal revision petitions filed by senior Samajwadi Party leader and ex-MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdulla Azam Khan challenging the seven years’ imprisonment awarded to them by sessions court, Rampur on October 18, 2023, in the alleged forgery case of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when resident Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, got a police case registered alleging that Azam Khan and his wife Tazeen Fatima got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Subsequently, the sessions court, Rampur, on October 18, 2023, awarded seven years’ imprisonment to Azam Khan, his wife and son in this alleged forgery case of Abdullah’s birth certificate. Hence, they filed the present criminal revision petition before the high court, challenging the conviction and sentence awarded to them by the sessions judge, Rampur.

News / Cities / Other Cities / HC reserves verdict on Azam, family's plea in Abdullah birth certificate case

