HC to hear plea challenging Asthana’s appointment today

The Delhi high court on Wednesday will hear a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the commissioner of Delhi Police along with an intervention application filed in the matter by an NGO.

“We are keeping the matter for hearing tomorrow (Wednesday). Intervention application (by the NGO) will be listed tomorrow along with the writ petition,” a bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said.

The intervention application was filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) through advocate Prashant Bhushan after the Supreme Court, on August 25, asked the high court to take a decision on the plea challenging Asthana’s appointment within two weeks. The apex court also permitted the CPIL to move the high court with its challenge.

Appearing for the NGO, Bhushan argued that the earlier petition filed by Sadre Alam in the high court was a “copy-paste” of his plea before the SC. He said that even the punctuations have been placed at the same places, as his petition.

“We have filed an intervention on behalf of CPIL. Something extraordinary has happened in the matter. The petition is a total copy-paste... The court may list it tomorrow or whenever...,” said Bhushan.

Appearing for Sadre Alam, the petitioner in the high court, BS Bagga opposed the submissions and said this petition was his hard work and that such insinuations should not be made.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said the present instance was a case of competitive PIL.

In the intervention application, the CPIL has contended that filing an identical writ petition without mentioning the pendency of the issue before the apex court seems to have been filed to defeat the public interest litigation by scuttling the genuine, bona fide and well-researched and deliberated PIL (pending before Supreme Court).

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, previously serving as the director general of the Border Security Force, was appointed the commissioner of Delhi Police on July 27, four days before his superannuation on July 31.

In his petition before the high court, Alam has sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the ministry of home affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police commissioner, and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him.

The plea has also sought initiation of steps for appointing Delhi Police commissioner strictly in accordance with the direction issued by the Supreme Court earlier.

It claimed the high-powered committee, comprising the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, in its meeting held on May 24, 2021, rejected the Central government’s attempt to appoint Asthana as the CBI director. The appointment of Asthana to the post of Delhi Police commissioner Delhi must be set aside on the same principle, said the petition.