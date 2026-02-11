Health centre Aaya gives medicine, 3-year-old dies in Hamirpur district

A 3-year-old boy died on Tuesday afternoon in Hamirpur district after allegedly ingesting a cough syrup prescribed to him for his cold and cough. Taking the matter seriously the district administration has conducted a detailed post-mortem examination by a panel of three doctors on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The boy, Kartik Verma of Sichauli Purwaha area,under Maudaha police station, was taken to a woman in the neighbourhood. He was suffering from a cough and cold. The woman, who had opened a small clinic, is said to be working as an outsourced Aaya in a community health centre (CHC) in Arkhara village and used to run the clinic part time.

According to Kartik’s parents, she had allegedly given the boy Codex syrup for cold and cough. After consuming it the boy died. After the parents complained, the matter went to the administration and Karan Veer Singh, SDM, Maudaha, reached the place for investigation.

Dr Gitam Singh, chief medical officer, said, “No immediate cause of death could be ascertained in the post-mortem examination. We have preserved the viscera and are sending it for further investigations. Meanwhile, I have ordered for the removal of the Aaya, Uma Singh as she is not authorised to give or prescribe medicines”. Dr Gitam denied the clinic was being run by Uma Singh.

Madhumita Ghosh