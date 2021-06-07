Health dept aims to administer 30,000 Covid vaccine doses in Lucknow daily

The health department plans to increase the number of Covid vaccine doses being administered in Lucknow to an average of 30,000 every day after the 10-lakh (one million) dose mark was crossed here two days ago.

The department is also planning to increase the number of vaccination booths and mega vaccination camps in the state capital.

“We had set a target of 23,000 doses (daily) and we have achieved that on Friday (June 4). Now, we wish to take the average daily vaccination to 30,000,” said chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar.

Lucknow has administered over 7.76 lakh first doses and over 2.30 lakh second doses to the beneficiaries. The state capital is the first district in the state to achieve this feat.

“We have to vaccinate about 30 lakh people. To reach this target early, the average daily vaccination needs a boost,” said Dr Bhatnagar.

Currently, mega vaccination camps are being run at the Ekana and KD Singh Babu stadiums and the Chhota Imambara.

Only four private hospitals are administering Covid-19 vaccines in the city and their number will also go up soon.

“Private hospitals can contribute up to 10,000 vaccine doses in one day, which will help the health department to exceed their average daily target,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

At least 70 private hospitals have registered with the health department for conducting the vaccination and they are waiting for the doses to arrive.

While the health department had provided private hospitals with the vaccine doses earlier, they need to purchase them from the manufacturers directly now.