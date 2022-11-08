Health officials on alert after six cases of measles in Govandi

Mumbai: The health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported six confirmed cases of highly contagious measles along with three suspected deaths reported in 48-hours in the two neighbouring families in Mumbai’s Govandi slums.

The BMC, which was conducting screening for measles, has now decided to kick-start a massive drive from November 8 to screen 2,500 houses to identify children with fever and rashes symptoms. A preliminary survey conducted on Monday by the BMC health officials, involving 270 houses, found two more suspected cases.

Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness with symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, skin rashes.

According to the BMC health officials working in the M-East Ward are on alert after a rise in measles cases in the area in the last few weeks. They had asked private practitioners, homeopaths and ayurveda practitioners in the area to notify and direct children coming to them with fever and rashes to the BMC.

“The six cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology. In these three cases, the physician did not follow our instructions. We are initiating a separate inquiry apart from starting the special survey for screening children and checking immunisation in the area,” said the official.

In addition, the BMC is starting a Vitamin A drive in the area. “Children with fever and rashes have to be given additional doses of Vitamin A to prevent other complications. We are also starting a special immunisation drive on November 10, 11 and 12 so that children who have missed the doses in the ninth and sixteenth month of birth, can get the vaccine,” said the official.

The Govandi slums have an estimated population of 12,564 and close to 3,000 houses.

Mahendra Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner, M-East Ward, confirmed the special survey being undertaken in the area.

The health officials said the biggest challenges faced by them are the migrant population and the uneducated. “Even for these two families, the community health volunteers faced a tough time. None of the children were immunised. They tried multiple counselling, which failed. They are reluctant on family planning too,” said a health official.

According to the BMC health officials, who conducted a preliminary survey on Monday, Abdul Rahim Khan lost two sons—Hasnain (5) and Noorain (3)—and his cousin Mohammad Eid Khan lost his one-year-old son Fazal Ali between October 26 and 27.

“Hasnain was a known case of malnourishment and was registered at Sion Hospital and NGO Apnalaya was helping them with the nutrition kit. However, as per our report, the family had stopped the nutrition kit provided by them and the treatment too. He had only received vaccination at birth and was not given any other immunisation,” said the health official.

Initial investigation done by the BMC health official revealed all the three children had fever and rashes as symptoms and had respiratory issues.