Heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Manipur

Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have thrown life off guard along the Imphal-Jiribam sector on National Highway 37 in Manipur since Tuesday morning, residents have said. Landslide at Awangkhul area in Manipur. (Sourced Photo)

The landslide took place along the highway at a location between Awangkhul village and Langkhong area in Manipur’s Noney district around 6.45am.

“The road construction authority is taking up necessary steps to clear the affected area along the highway,” a resident of Noney district headquarters,70km west of Imphal, said.

Imphal-Jiribam (220km) sector on NH 37, which passes through hilly terrains of Noney and Tamenglong districts, is a key supply line for the state after Imphal-Mao (110km) sector on National Highway 2.

Meanwhile, the main road of Noney town, the important commercial hub located along NH 37, has been flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area since Monday night, locals said.

Torrential rainfall also led to flooding in Longmai town and nearby areas as the situation worsened due to erratic supply in the hill town.

On September 22, Manipur recorded the highest-ever temperature in Noney at 42°C, according to data from the state directorate of environment and climate change. This is the second time the district recorded 42°C after 42.16°C on September 20 this year.

According to IMD sources, the maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal at most places over the region, and this may be attributed to the weak Southwest Monsoon over the region.