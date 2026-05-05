Hyderabad, In a remarkable display of bravery, an auto-rickshaw driver risked his life to intercept a notorious rowdy sheeter during an attempted gold chain snatching in Begum Bazaar here, police said on Tuesday. Heroic auto-driver honoured by Hyderabad police for risking life to foil chain snatching

In the early hours of May 4, Mohammed Zaher used his auto-rickshaw to pin down the criminal and resisted an assault by the accused until the police arrived to take him into custody.

Recognising his heroic act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar felicitated Mohammed Zaher on Tuesday and presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation and a cash reward, an official release said.

On the day of the incident, the victim, was on a morning walk with her daughter-in-law, when a notorious rowdy sheeter from Dabirpura, attempted to snatch her gold chain.

In the ensuing struggle, the accused lost balance and fell from his two-wheeler. Hearing the victim's screams, Zaher, who was driving his auto-rickshaw past the spot, noticed the struggle in his side-view mirror.

Although he had already traveled nearly 100 meters ahead, he immediately reversed his vehicle at high speed. He rammed his auto-rickshaw into the rowdy sheeter's bike to prevent his escape, police said.

Despite the accused attacking him with a wooden log, Zaher stood his ground and physically restrained him. Moments later, a patrolling police team reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

"True to his selfless nature, Zaher left the scene immediately after the incident without seeking any credit or reward," police said.

The victim later informed police about the auto driver's vital intervention. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV cameras. Based on the footage, police traced the auto-rickshaw's registration number and used technical surveillance to identify and locate Zaher.

Sajjanar said: "In an era where many remain silent spectators to crime, Mohammed Zaher has emerged as a true role model for society. He displayed the spirit of a 'Citizen Police' by risking his life without expecting anything in return. It is the bravery of such responsible citizens that instills fear in criminals."

The Commissioner urged citizens to follow Zaher's example by being proactive and immediately reporting crimes via Dial 100 or to the local police.

The accused, a rowdy sheeter from Dabeerpura, was arrested and a case was registered at the Goshamahal Police Station. He is reportedly involved in 16 criminal cases across various police stations, the release added.

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