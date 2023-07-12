High alert sounded as the Ganga, Yamuna begin to swell in Prayagraj

Water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers is expected to rise in Prayagraj over the next couple of days. Water level in rivers has begun to rise at Sangam in Prayagraj (HT photo)

This is because due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, more than 3 lakh cusecs of water was likely to be added in these rivers from the upstream. As a result, the water level of both these rivers is expected to increase in the next three-four days in Prayagraj, said officials.

Following the expected increase in volume of water in both the rivers, an alert has been sounded by the district administration in the low-lying areas of the city, they added.

Meanwhile, since Sunday night, the water level of both the rivers have increased. Water level in Ganga at Phaphamau has increased by over 1.12 meters (as per reading of 12noon of Monday) while level of water in Yamuna to is increasing but at slow pace. The level of water at Yamuna has increased by 25cm as on Monday noon as compared to Sunday evening.

The flood control unit of the irrigation department is also keeping a close watch on the situation, officials said.

District administration have intensified the preparations due to possibility of flood in Prayagraj. A total of 84 outposts on the banks of both the rivers have been set up, revenue and police personnel have been deployed there. Apart from this, 45 flood-relief centres have also been identified in Nevada, Rajapur, Ashok Nagar, Stanley Road, Teliyarganj, Cantt, Shivkuti, Salori, Mumfordganj, Baghada, Daraganj, Kareli, Gaus Nagar, Sadiyapur etc localities, where necessary arrangements will be made, said a senior district administration official.

Four ADMs and eight SDMs, and a company of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have also been deployed along with Jal Police and PAC in these areas, he added. Arrangements were being made to install steamers and boats in the localities situated in the low-lying areas of the city and in the villages of trans-Ganga and Trans-Yamuna areas which can face possible inundation, the officials said.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department, Brijesh Kumar said, “Because of heavy rains, not only in UP but several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, water level of both Ganga and Yamuna is expected to increase in days to come and we are keeping a close watch on the situation.”