Himachal cabinet extends state curfew till May 26

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the Covid-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

It has, however, allowed all shops dealing in construction materials to remain open twice a week — Tuesday and Friday—for three hours, to check the exodus of labourers.

Residents will not be allowed to book any marriage palaces, community halls or tent houses, catering or DJ/Band services for functions. However, marriage functions at home are allowed with a gathering of 20 persons, and in court. Procession of baarat has also been barred.

Vans for dead bodies

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to all medical colleges, zonal and regional hospitals with a bed capacity of over 200 to hire dead body vans. All municipal corporations will also be allowed to hire such vans. It was decided that the forest department will provide free wood for cremation of Covid victims.

Other key decisions

The cabinet also reviewed the progress on projects announced by the chief minister and decided that each minister will have the responsibility of reviewing the projects pertaining to their departments within 15 days, and ensure that the works are started within three months.

The cabinet gave its consent to fill up 219 posts of different categories on contract basis under the National Health Mission. The cabinet also gave its nod to procure CT scan 128 slice and MRI 1.5 Tesla Machines worth ₹20 crore for Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

It accorded ex post-facto permission for executing agency of makeshift Covid-19 hospital at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, Mandi, to include construction of a labour room and an operation theatre. It also decided to open a health sub-centre at Sartyaula in Mandi along with the creation of requisite posts to man the sub-centre. The cabinet gave its nod to construct a new rest house at Dhanotu in Sundernagar tehsil of Mandi.