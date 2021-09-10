Home / Cities / Others / Himachal CM Jai Ram calls on civil aviation minister Scindia
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur calls on Union Minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Himachal CM Jai Ram calls on civil aviation minister Scindia

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur requested Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia for early approvals for construction of Greenfield Airport in Mandi district and the expansion of airports in Shimla, Bhuntar and Kangra
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:26 AM IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Thursday and requested him for early approvals for construction of Greenfield Airport in Mandi district, besides the expansion of airports in Shimla, Bhuntar and Kangra.

Thakur said Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination and with construction and expansion of airports, influx of tourists will increase considerably, thereby boosting tourism in the state and generating employment opportunities.

He also thanked the Union minister and Centre for substantial reduction in tariff under UDAAN scheme. The Union minister directed the officers of the department to expedite the matter and update him about the progress at the earliest.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh and principal resident commissioner SK Singla were present in the meeting.

