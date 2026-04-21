Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched eight development projects worth ₹153.81 crore during a one-day visit to the Fatehpur area of Kangra district. Himachal CM Sukhu launches projects worth ₹153 crore in Fatehpur

He carried out the 'bhoomi pujan' of an ₹103.65 crore 800-metre span bridge over Beas river, which will connect Terrace and Sthana , improving connectivity for the people of Fatehpur and Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituencies.

The chief minister inaugurated a combined office building at Fatehpur built at ₹12.82 crore, and a road connecting Kodi Bela to Paral via Jatt Beli built at ₹5.27 crore. He also inaugurated a road connecting Palakh to Charuri and Malhari to Duhag, which was constructed at ₹5.89 crore, a statement issued here said.

Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the construction of an electrical division and sub-division office buildings and the augmentation of a 33 KV sub-station at Jawalamukhi in Kangra district.

The estimated cost of both projects is approximately ₹4 crore and will benefit more than 35,000 consumers of various categories and Jal Shakti Schemes, according to the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu announced another electrical sub-division at Dehriyan in Jawalmukhi to be built at ₹10 crore.

"This will go a long way in reducing voltage fluctuation and providing the consumers of the area with a reliable 24x7 power supply," he said.

"Nine 33 KV electrical sub-divisions have already been announced for the area by allocating ₹48 crore for which the construction work is under progress in various phases," the CM added.

Sukhu said that his government was working under a master plan to develop religious tourism in Jawalamukhi, Chintpurani and Naina Devi. ₹150 crore would be spent on the beautification of Jwalamukhi and Naina Devi, he said.

Sukhu also announced that ₹25 crore would be provided as the first instalment in the first phase for the beautification of both areas. The chief minister offered prayers at the Jawalamukhi temple.

MLA Sanjay Rattan thanked the chief minister for the development projects initiated or announced by him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.