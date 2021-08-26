Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death
Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

With this, Himachal’s cumulative tally since the outbreak has reached 2,12,458 while the toll has mounted to 3,563.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:08 AM IST

As many as 198 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in Himachal even as one person succumbed to the contagion on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 52 were reported in Mandi, 35 in Kangra, 27 in Hamirpur, 23 in Shimla, 19 in Hamirpur, 16 in Bilaspur, 11 in Kullu, five in Sirmaur, four in Una and three each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases climbed to 2,058 while recoveries reached 2,06,816 after 193 people recuperated.

