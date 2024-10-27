Hindi a language of national integration, says Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising Hindi’s role as a unifying force, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted its power to connect people across India. Speaking at the ‘Samvadi Gorakhpur’ event, organised by a prominent media group, CM Adityanath underscored Hindi’s historic role in fostering national unity and called for its continued promotion in the digital age. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Ravi Kishan during the 'Safai Mitra Suraksha' conference, in Gorakhpur (PTI)

In his keynote address, CM Adityanath remarked that Hindi played a pivotal role during India’s freedom movement by serving as a common medium of communication bridging the country’s cultural and linguistic diversity. “Hindi emerged as a language of the heart,” he said, “capable of connecting people from North to South, East to West.”

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to establish Hindi as a language of dialogue, not only within India but also on the global stage. He cited the recent G-20 Summit in India, where Hindi was used as an official language, showcasing India’s cultural pride and linguistic heritage to the world.

CM Yogi reflected on the media’s role in India’s independence struggle, referring to it as the “fourth pillar” of democracy. He spoke of influential publications like Swaraj, Rashtradharma, and Dharmayug that connected with the masses, and the contributions of poets and writers who fueled patriotic sentiments. He cited figures such as Ram Prasad Bismil, Shyam Narayan Pandey, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, noting how their words celebrated Indian heroes and inspired the nation’s struggle for freedom.

Highlighting the vision of a self-reliant India, CM Yogi endorsed Prime Minister’s One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, which supports artisans across UP. Through ODOP, skilled artisans have exported products worth over ₹2 lakh crore annually, boosting the economy and uplifting local craftsmanship.

Stressing the importance of Hindi in modern India, CM Yogi called for greater digital integration and promotion of the language, linking it to India’s goal of self-reliance. He expressed confidence that valuing Hindi, along with India’s cultural and artisanal heritage, would pave the way for a stronger future.