Hindu right-wing outfit’s member ordered to leave Dakshina Kannada: Police

Bengaluru: The Mangaluru police have issued a notice to another Hindu right-wing activist, directing that he be externed from Dakshina Kannada district, officials familiar with the matter said. (Representational image)

This notice, served on Saturday under Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, requires Pravish Kumar, associated with Hindu Jagarana Vedike, to appear before the assistant commissioner of police on December 20.

Last month, five Bajrang Dal workers received similar notices, leading to opposition from the BJP and pro-Hindu groups in Dakshina Kannada district.

“In Pravish Kumar’s case, his involvement in two communal violence incidents under Puttur rural police station limits prompted the police to recommend his externment,” said an official in the know of the development.

Kumar, a resident of Nettanige Mudnuru village in Puttur taluk, is accused of influencing witnesses in pending cases and inciting communal unrest in sensitive areas, as mentioned in the police notice. “The assistant commissioner’s decision to issue the externment notice is based on the recommendations of the Puttur rural police station inspector,” the official quoted above said.

According to the police report presented to the assistant commissioner, Kumar has been identified as a source of public nuisance within the jurisdiction of the Uppinangady police station, causing disturbances and disrupting peace over trivial matters. Kumar has a criminal history, with two pending cases against him in the Puttur Rural Station and one in the Uppinangady station limits, the report says.

The deputy superintendent of police for Puttur sub-division has submitted a report to the assistant commissioner, advocating for Kumar’s externment from the district to the Basavakalyana police station limits in Bidar. The notice says that if Kumar fails to appear before the assistant commissioner’s court, a unilateral decision will be made regarding his externment.

BJP leaders have criticised the move, alleging that the Congress-led state government is engaging in “vendetta politics” against pro-Hindu leaders. This development follows the externment notices issued to five Bajrang Dal members a month ago, who were accused of involvement in communal riots, cattle trafficking raids, and moral policing.

Four out of the five activists have only one case against them, a BJP leader said requesting not to be named.

The externment requests have been filed from Puttur Town police station and Sullia police station.