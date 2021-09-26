Historic Imambada gate in Lucknow reconstructed in record time

LUCKNOW: The majestic 173-year-old gate of Lucknow’s Sibtainabad Imambada that collapsed last year during lockdown has been reconstructed in record 90 days.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which undertook the reconstruction exercise on June 23, has completed the exercise in a record time.

Finishing touches are now being given and the gate is expected to regain its old glory by October, ASI officials said.

“More than 80 percent of the work has been completed. We are giving finishing touches to the structure and by October this would be complete,” said Dilip Khamari, superintending archaeologist, Lucknow Circle.

The gate of the Imambada collapsed on April 2, 2020, during lockdown.

The reconstruction work began on June 23 soon after ASI floated the tender.

“The local company that bagged the tender said that the restoration would take within 120 days, but we are trying our best to complete the work before the deadline,” said Nitin Kohli, the contractor and expert who is heading the reconstruction work.

ASI officials said that once ready, the gate would look exactly the way it looked in 1847, the year when the construction of Sibtainabad Imambada got completed. Located in the heart of the city, Sibtainabad is among the most beautiful Imambaras.

“Reconstruction is way tougher than restoration. In restoration, we restore or strengthen up the existing structure whereas in reconstruction we have to start from scratch,” Kohli said.

To give the gate the original Nawabi era look, the entire construction was done exactly the same way as it was done originally during Nawabi era. “Biggest task was the procurement of the old lakhauri bricks that are used in the construction of the gate. We also used surki and lime for binding and plastering in order to give original finishes to the structure,” Kohli added.

Mohammed Haider, mutwalli Sibtainabad Imambada said, “The reconstruction of the gate is in its final phase.”

Haider also said an anti-encroachment drive was needed as there were many shops that were operating illegally inside the Imambada gate. “District administration and ASI should ensure that the gate is free of any encroachment in future,” he said.

According to historians, the 173-year-old gate, was built in 1847 along with the Imambada, which came up during the reign of Amjad Ali Shah, the fourth King of Awadh. But it could not be completed during his lifetime and his son, Wajid Ali Shah subsequently completed the construction.