History sheeter nabbed after encounter in Pratapgarh

Kandhai police of Pratapgarh nabbed a history sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 following an encounter late Sunday night. The accused received bullet injury in his leg during a cross firing with police team. The injured criminal identified as Mohd Usman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police officials said. (Pic for representation)

ASP Vidyasagar Mishra said SHO Kandhai Pradeep Kumar and his team were on patrol on Sunday night when they received a tip off about a history sheeter’s presence near Miranpur who was planning a loot.

The police team reached near Miranpur Pulia where they spotted a man on a bike and he opened fire when he was asked to surrender.

The accused Mohd Usman received bullet injury in his leg when the police team fired shots in retaliation. The police team arrested Usman and recovered a country made pistol and some ammunition from his possession.

Mohd Usman was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest and has ten cases registered against him for murder, loot, cow slaughter and Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the airport police here on Sunday night cracked the murder case of a senior citizen and arrested seven persons including his son for the crime.

The son of the deceased had hired the other accused to kill his father for grabbing property, police said.

ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar said body of Mannalal was found near his fields at Chilla village on October 30. Investigations revealed that Mannalal was living separately from his wife and children for the past many years. Further investigations indicated that Mannalal’s son was involved in his murder.

On Sunday police arrested Mannalal’s son Kallu and his aides. During questioning Kallu informed police that he hired one Virendra for killing his father with the help of his kin Ajay Kumar for ₹5 lakh. Virendra took ₹30,000 as advance. The accused assaulted and killed Mannalal after finding him alone near his fields.

Besides Kallu, police arrested Virendra Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Shiv Prakash, Nanha, Sumit Kumar and Anshu.

