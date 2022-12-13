Hold extra classes for ‘weak’ students: Ludhiana DEO to govt schools

To improve the results of students from Classes 8 to 12, district education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh has directed the block nodal officers of government schools in the district to hold extra classes for students with ‘weak’ performance in the bi-monthly exams.

A meeting of block nodal officers of each of the 19 blocks in the district was held at Meritorious School Ludhiana to carve out a strategy ahead of the final examinations. He said schools have been instructed to divide each class into three separate groups, according to their performance.

The bi-monthly exams at government schools were held from November 26 to December 9.

While the group with below 40 per cent marks has been named the ‘Albert Einstein’ group, students with 40 to 80 per cent marks will fall under the ‘Hargobind Khurana’ group and students with above 80 marks have been put into the ‘APJ Abdul Kalam’ group.

Teachers have been directed to hold extra classes and conduct tests in the zero periods for students with weak performance. He said the cabinet minister for school education has recently launched a campaign titled ‘100 per cent’ to improve the results of the government school students.

A school teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “The ‘100 per cent’ campaign has been launched with just two months left for the final examinations, and with the shortage of staff, it is difficult to focus on individual students.”