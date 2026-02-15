Home guard killed, another injured in Rhino attack at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Silchar: A 53-year-old home guard personnel was killed and another injured after a wild rhino attacked them during a routine patrol inside Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The deceased, identified as Sahab Uddin, had sustained severe injuries to his chest. (Representative photo)

Deputy director of the park, Arun Vignesh, said the incident occurred around 12 pm at the Bordoloni Forest Camp under the Kohora Range. “The rhino suddenly charged at the staff members, leaving both of them with severe injuries. They were rescued and taken to the Kohora Hospital where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival,” he told HT.

The deceased, identified as Sahab Uddin, had sustained severe injuries to his chest, which led to heavy blood loss and vomiting, according to officials. “He fell unconscious while being taken to the hospital,” an official said.

The injured personnel, Ramen Borah, was referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment, Vignesh said. “He is currently under close medical observation after exhibiting symptoms of shock following the attack.”

A senior forest department official said all necessary medical support has been arranged for Borah and departmental procedures have been initiated after the attack.

The official added that Sahab Uddin’s body was sent to JMCH for postmortem, and the police were informed about the incident.

Kaziranga, which has a high population of one-horned rhinoceroses, frequently witnesses close encounters between wildlife and frontline forest personnel during anti-poaching and routine patrol operations.

Officials said further details regarding the exact circumstances of the attack are being assessed.