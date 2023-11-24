Hotel owner brutally attacked in Thane over delayed service; culprits on the run

HT Correspondent HT Image

Thane: On November 22, 2023, between 11:00 and 11:30 pm, two goons attacked a hotel owner in Thane’s Ghodbunder area with a knife, due to a delay in serving their food. The Kasarvadavli police have registered a case against the culprits, identified as Omkar Bhosale and Abhi Patil, and initiated a search for their apprehension.

The assault happened at the Hilltop family restaurant and bar in Azad Nagar, Brahmand, off Ghodbunder Road, Thane West. Bhosale and Patil, accompanied by a friend, entered the establishment around 9 pm. Expressing displeasure over the delayed arrival of their ordered food, the trio resorted to banging the table, creating a disturbance.

CCTV footage of the hotel acquired by the police revealed that the trio, who had been consuming alcohol for over an hour, grew increasingly agitated when their dinner did not arrive. Confronted by the owner, the situation escalated, they became more violent and began vandalising the hotel property.

An officer from Kasarvadavli police station stated, “The accused were asked to leave the hotel and they left while arguing with the owner. They took a knife from a nearby Chinese corner and came back within 5 minutes. In the midst of the heated altercation, they caused damage to hotel property, and Omkar Bhosale viciously stabbed one of the owners with a meat cleaver knife two to three times and fled from the spot. The injured owner is now hospitalised with a cracked left-hand bone. Due to excessive bleeding, he is in a critical condition and is admitted to the ICU.”

In the complaint, the owner said, the accused have a past history of such crimes. The accused Omkar Bhosale and Abhi Patil have not paid their bills on multiple occasions, leaving the restaurant without payment. The duo along with their group of friends has threatened the restaurant owner and staff several times in the past, stating that they will damage the property and physically harm them. This has created a hostile environment for the hotel employees and customers.