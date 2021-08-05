Home / Cities / Others / HP assembly: Oppn walks out alleging backdoor appointments in govt jobs
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the assembly during the monsoon session on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
The CM said the Congress had given notice of adjournment motion on Covid last time and the government had got it discussed. But Congress is giving adjournment motion notice on every issue and it is not right.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:50 AM IST

Shimla Pandemonium continued in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the second consecutive day as the opposition Congress created uproar and later staged a walkout alleging backdoor appointments in government jobs.

As soon as the House assembled, Congress legislators Asha Kumari and Inderdutt Lakhanpal sought adjournment of the proceedings under Rule-17 demanding a policy for outsourced employees.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, however, rejected their demand after which the opposition started to create a ruckus.

The opposition members alleged that there were irregularities in the appointments and jobs were being given through backdoor. Speaker said the adjournment motion notice given by the opposition members has been rejected.

To this, the Congress members started raising slogans.

Amid the din, the speaker announced the question hour after which opposition staged a walkout.

CM slams Congress

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur condemned the opposition and said they were behaving irresponsibly by disrupting the question hour. He said he was hoping that the opposition would hold a fruitful discussion today, but it didn’t happen.

The CM said the Congress had given notice of adjournment motion on Covid last time and the government had got it discussed. But Congress is giving adjournment motion notice on every issue and it is not right. He said whatever recruitment is being done on outsource basis is being done in accordance with rule.

He said the Congress was trying to derive political mileage. Taking a jibe at the opposition party, he said there was a leadership void in the party and its legislators are indulging in one-upmanship.

