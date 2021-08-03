HP schools reopen for physical classes after 4 months

For the first time in four months, school campuses in Himachal were abuzz with activity as these opened up for physical classes on Monday.

With the fear of the third wave of Covid-19 still looming large, the schools witnessed a thin attendance even as schools assured strict compliance with standard operating procedures.

While for Classes 10 to 12, regular classes have resumed, students of Classes 5 and 8 have been allowed to come for doubt clearance. A micro-plan has been prepared at the school-level to ensure compliance with Covid-19 norms. Students were allowed to enter only after thermal scanning and hand sanitisation.

Entry and exit from classes have been staggered to prevent crowding and only one student will be seated on each desk.

Classes having a large strength have been divided into groups and teaching will be held in separate rooms.

Wearing mask is mandatory for students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Anish Banyal, principal of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Dharamshala, said there was enthusiasm among students as schools have opened after long.

He said the school management has arranged thermal scanners and hand sanitisers for the entry points.

The classes are being held in compliance with laid down SOPs, he said.

Banyal said as per the micro-plan they have prepared, students of different streams will stay in their respective wings even during the recess period.

He said attendance will not be enforced and online teaching will also continue.

Schools in Himachal were closed in April after Covid-19 cases started to rise.

The second wave also led to cancellation of annual exams and students were promoted to the next class.

Schools in Chamba will open on Tuesday due to holiday on account of Minjar fair while in Lahaul-Spiti, it will reopen on August 10.

Coaching centres, tuitions and training institutes had opened in the state on July 26 while the academic session in colleges would start on August 16.

Meanwhile, the sudden spike in daily Covid cases and rising number of active cases has again set alarm bells ringing. The daily cases have doubled from 50-60 cases to 150 in the last week while active cases rose to 1,229 from 600.

Himachal education minister Govind Singh Thakur paid a surprise visit to Senior Secondary Government School, Lal Pani, Shimla, on Monday to inspect the Covid-19 protocol. After visiting the schools, he said that students and teachers are enthusiastic to return to the campus.

He said many students were deprived of online classes due to various issues but as schools have been opened, they will receive the required guidance.