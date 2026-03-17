HPCL double murder case - Bulldozer action in Budaun: Main accused’s illegal market razed

The district administration cracked down on illegal constructions linked to the main accused of the HPCL compressed biogas plant double murder, Ajay Pratap Singh, in Saijani village on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The action, led by the Dataganj tehsil administration, saw 11 shops belonging to the accused and his uncle being razed with bulldozers.

The demolition drive began early amid heightened administrative activity in the village. A heavy police force, along with a revenue team under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dataganj, was deployed to ensure law and order.

Officials stated that the demolished structures had previously been served notices by the Public Works Department (PWD). With no satisfactory response or legal documentation provided by the accused, the administration proceeded with demolition in accordance with legal provisions.

The crackdown comes in the wake of the March 12 killing of two senior officials—deputy general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and assistant chief manager Harshit Mishra—at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Saijani village, under the Musa Jhaag police station limits.

Investigations revealed that Ajay Pratap Singh had allegedly used his influence and strong-arm tactics to establish an entire marketplace near a key intersection in the village. The complex included around six shops along with residential space, most of which had been rented out to businesses.

Following the issuance of demolition notices on Sunday, shopkeepers vacated the premises overnight. Several affected tenants claimed that they had paid substantial amounts as security deposits (pagdi) and were running their businesses successfully, only to lose both their investment and livelihood.

Hirdesh Katheria, superintendent of police (rural), stated that the accused had allegedly encroached upon government land and fraudulently availed benefits under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme in the names of his three brothers.

His uncle, who currently serves as the village head (pradhan), is suspected of facilitating these benefits, with houses reportedly allotted in the names of the brothers’ wives.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government reached Badaun on Monday to probe the double murder case. Led by the Bareilly divisional commissioner, the team visited the crime scene at the HPCL plant, conducted a detailed inspection, and recorded statements of employees and security personnel.

Ajay Pratap Singh, who surrendered at the police station shortly after the killings, has been sent to jail. Police have also identified eight additional suspects, including the driver of the plant’s Bolero vehicle. All eight are currently in custody and are being interrogated.

Inspector Virendra Tomar confirmed that further action will be taken based on evidence, and more names may be added to the case as the investigation progresses.