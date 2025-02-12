HRERA fines 6 developers for violating registration norms, missing timelines

Gurugram: The Gurugram chapter of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Tuesday said that it has imposed penalties on six developers and seized their security deposits for non-compliance of registration conditions. The authority said that penalties of ₹2.25 crore were imposed on six developers for failing to meet registration norms and delaying realty projects. The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in Sohna and removed illegal colonies. (HT PHOTO)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said that it has also imposed separate penalties of ₹25 lakh each on two promoters for non-compliance with the timelines provided under Section 4(2)(l)(C) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The authority said that this section of the Act of 2016 requires builders and promoters to apply with the authority to seek RERA registration and declare a timeline for completion of their projects.

“The penalties were imposed due to their failure to complete projects within the specified timelines. However, the RERA registration certificates for the realtors will remain in force with new timelines,” the authority said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

DTCP carries out demolition in Sohna

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in Sohna and removed an illegal colony spread over 2 acres of land in the revenue estate of Bhidwaka village. An unauthorised colony in Karanki village spread over 2.5 acres was also demolished.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that an unauthorised farm house spread over 2 acres was demolished in the revenue estate of Karanki village along with another farmhouse spread over 5 acres in the same village.

“Illegal colonies are being carved out in these villages without any permission from the competent authority. The farmhouses were being constructed in violation of rules and these were demolished. We will take action against all such constructions that are in violation of norms,” said Madholia.