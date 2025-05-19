HS, Inter exams: UP Board for forensic probe of suspicious answer sheets

The UP Board has decided to initiate action against teachers found committing irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets of UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination 2025. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a letter issued by the Board’s secretary, Bhagwati Singh, to all the additional secretaries of Board’s regional offices in Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, a list such examiners has been sought by the Board who were found to have committed errors in evaluating answer sheets of High School and Intermediate examinations including unevaluated questions, error in forwarding marks, error in addition of marks, etc.

According to the Board secretary, in case of detection of overwriting on the previously allotted marks, detection of difference in ink during evaluation or in case marks were increased by evaluating questions which were left unchecked by the evaluator in the answer sheets, the same answer sheets, on being sent to the Board for final approval will have to again undergo a thorough investigation by a team formed at the headquarters level comprising of Board officials and subject experts.

The Board secretary clarified that after completion of investigation, if the case appeared to suspicious, then its forensic investigation will also be carried out, and in case of detection of foul play, strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.

The team members will also check for any discrepancy in addition of marks allotted by the evaluator inside as well as on the front page of the answer sheets besides if any question was left unchecked. For resolving the discrepancies found in the answer sheets, qualified subject experts will be appointed from government schools at district headquarters or other reputed schools.

On the report given by the subject expert, a four-member team of the regional office will thoroughly examine the discrepancies detected in answer sheets post scrutiny. The regional secretary will also examine the answer sheets in which marks were increased.

The answer sheets, post scrutiny, will be sent to Board secretary by June 15 in a sealed envelope subject-wise or serial number-wise. Once the final approval to make the proposed changes in marks was received from the Board secretary, the same would be entered in the UP Board record.

Applications for scrutiny had been sought from the students who had appeared in 2025 High School and Intermediate examinations of the Board till May 19. After settling all such cases, the scrutiny result will be declared before July 15.

The board has also decided to get all the scrutiny related work done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and has given instructions to keep its recording safe so that it can be presented when required.

‘No Change’ category

If no discrepancy is found in an answer sheet, then the case will be kept in the category of ‘No Change’. After scrutiny of answer sheets, the marks given in them should be matched with the tabulation register, mark sheet, OMR (award) and only if there is no change, the information of ‘No Change’ will be sent.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has instructed that before submitting an answer sheet sought by the High Court, a thorough report will be taken from the subject expert and before sending ‘No Change’ in unchanged cases, marks obtained should be matched with the tabulation register and ensured that the marks informed to the candidate were correct, so as to avoid any discrepancy.