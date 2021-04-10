HT journalist dies due to covid in Delhi hospital

NOIDA: Veteran journalist Kapil Datta, who was working with Hindustan Times as a stringer, after being associated with the paper for at least two decades in various capacities, passed away on Friday morning at Delhi’s Vimhans hospital where he was being treated for covid. He is survived by his wife and a son.

“He started writing for Hindustan Times in late 1990s, when our father YP Datta, a journalist, died. Since then he has been continuously writing for Hindustan Times with the zeal of a young man. He was admitted to Delhi hospital 12 days back, when he experienced difficulty in breathing after testing positive for Covid-19,” said Sunil Datta, Kapil Datta’s brother.

Kapil Datta’s wife 62-year -old Lata Datta is also down with Covid and is under home isolation. His 36-year-old son Manish Datta works with a private company.

Datta extensively reported on the Arushi-Hemraj murder case, the Bhatta Parsaul farmer-police clash and the Nithari killings. UP Real Estate Authority Chairman Rajive Kumar said: “We are extremely sad to hear the news of his demise. We lost such a nice human being so early. He was very knowledgeable on matters related to Noida. ”

City reporting was Datta’s main forte . UP’s additional resident commissioner in Delhi Saumya Srivastava, who has known Datta for two decades said: “He was a true professional, thorough gentleman and always focused on news.”