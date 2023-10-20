Hundreds of inmates observing Navratri fast at Naini Central Jail

Prayers and meditation have become a part of daily routine of many prisoners lodged at the Naini Central Jail these days. While following the rituals of Navratri, hundreds of them are also observing fast and the jail administration has made special arrangements for such inmates. A Durga Puja pandal all decked up in Prayagraj. (Anil kumar maurya/ht photo)

Not only women prisoners but many hardcore criminals too are observing Navratri fast.

Jail officials said on the first day of Navratri, 1,294 prisoners observed fast while 567 prisoners observed fast on the second day. On the third day, 626 prisoners observed the Navratri fast while on Wednesday and Thursday, 567 prisoners were reported to have observed the fast. Among them, 524 are male prisoners while 43 are women jail inmates.

Senior superintendent at Naini Central Jail Rangbahadur said special arrangements have been made for the prisoners who are observing fast. For each of them, 750 grams of boiled potatoes, half litre of milk, sugar and bananas are provided.

Jail officials further said that the number of prisoners observing fast increases during the concluding days of Navratri. Moreover, many of the prisoners keep fast on all nine days of Navratri during which their daily routine changes. The prisoners perform prayers and meditate for reforming themselves, said officials.

The jail administration also makes special arrangements for prisoners who observe fast during Ramazan. Special diet is provided to such prisoners.

